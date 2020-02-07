Mitchell County’s James Thomas picks West Virginia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The signings continue.
And this time, it’s Mitchell County’s all-star quarterback.
Thomas helped lead the Eagles to two region titles and a 37-10 record in his 4 years.
The Eagles offense averaged a school record, 47 points per game.
Which helped the Eagles find the quarterfinal round.
Thomas spoke about what this opportunity means to him, the school and his family.
“First off, I just want to thank God," said Thomas. "Because without him, none of this would be possible. My family, it’s something really important that hasn’t been done in a while and probably never been done in our family. It’ll be something good in the generation. As the Eagles, I’d have to say like, it’s a big factor that it’s happening right now. Because, it’s been a while that someone’s been going D-1 you know?”
