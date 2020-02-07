Man sentenced to 25 years for drug trafficking, possession

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was sentenced to a quarter of a decade for drug trafficking, according to the Dougherty County District Attorney’s office.
Edgar Martin was sentenced to 25 years, with 15 years to serve in prison and a $300,000 fine.
Martin was convicted on trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute charges, according to the district attorney’s office.
“Thanks to the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit and the GBI Crime Lab, this defendant, who possessed more than 300 grams of cocaine and 100 grams of marijuana, will be removed from the streets of Dougherty County,” the district attorney’s office said.
