Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say 15 students have been taken to a hospital to be checked after a crash between two school buses in an area east of Atlanta. Social Circle police say the crash happened on Ga. 11. Georgia State Patrol say one bus stopped short to avoid a crash in front of it. The second bus was following closely and hit the bus in the rear. Two children from the first bus and 13 from the second bus were taken to Newton Piedmont Hospital for medical evaluation. School staff members meet the families at the medical facility. Further details on their conditions weren't immediately known. It's unclear how many students were aboard the buses.