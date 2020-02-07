Jacksonville looks to sweep NJIT

CLAMPING DOWN: The Highlanders have given up only 64.8 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74.3 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 32.6 percent of the 132 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He's also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.