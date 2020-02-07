Hot Wheels monster truck driver previews Saturday’s live shows in Albany

View this post on Instagram

I see a career change in my near future 😂☠️🚛 I got to hang out with monster trucks at work today! My job can be so much fun. I talked with BIGFOOT’s driver, “Hot Rod” Tweedy. He tells me the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live show at the Albany Civic Center this weekend will be one for the books! They’ll do wheelies, donuts, long jumps and even CRUSH some CARS! Sounds like fun, right?! I can’t believe he let me up in the driver’s seat 😂🤦‍♀️ . . . . . . #hotwheels #hotwheelsmonstertrucks #hotwheelsmonstertruckslive #hotwheelsalbany #monstertrucks #albanyga #visitalbanyga #albanyciviccenter #walbandme #walb #swga #sowega #monstertruckshow #tvnews #tvreporter #reporterlife #newsreporter