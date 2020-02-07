Hot Wheels monster truck driver previews Saturday’s live shows in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Hot Wheels monster trucks will come to life at the Albany Civic Center.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will perform two shows in Albany.
WALB News 10′s Emileigh Forrester got to speak with Rodney “Hot Rod” Tweedy who drives the legendary truck “BIGFOOT.”
Tweedy said the audience will see their favorite Hot Wheels monster trucks do wheelies, donuts, long jumps and even crush cars.
But, the drivers round out the show with something people in the audience typically love to see.
“We’ll finish off the show by doing freestyle, which is a fan favorite,” Tweedy said. That’s when we go out here and just do whatever we want to do, and it usually ends up being crazy. It’s going to be an exciting show, there’s no doubt about that."
Tweedy also said that Hot Wheels wants to bring back the glory days of monster trucks, as opposed to having the trucks simply perform on dirt hills.
He said it's a show the whole family will enjoy.
"Having BIGFOOT and having me here doing this is so awesome," Tweedy said. "I've been racing for 20 years myself. I've never seen kids more excited and more happy at the end of the show like I have with Hot Wheels, and I'll tell you what, that right there is what it's all about."
Tickets are on sale for both Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live shows at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center on Saturday.
Adult tickets are $25 or $31 dollars, with $20 tickets for the military with valid ID.
Kids' tickets are $5 dollars.
Tickets for groups of 10 people or more cost $20 per person.
Tickets can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.