Historic building in Downtown Thomasville restored

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A historic building in downtown Thomasville is being brought back to life.
Standing since 1916, the Broad Street Business Exchange has a lot to offer.
Originally called the “Masonic Building,” the Broad Street Business Exchange has seen over 100 years of change in Downtown Thomasville.
“The Business Exchange is unique to Thomasville because there’s really nothing like it in the heart of this great city. It’s been here for over 100 years in downtown Thomasville,” Jimmy Freeman, owner of the building, said.
After living in Los Angeles for 20 years, Freeman said he was ready to try something new. And the Broad Street Business Exchange was the perfect project.
“To come here and be a part of this really supportive, interesting terrific community in a small town, the response has been terrific. People seem to be really excited. Especially because I think one of my goals was to try and honor the brand of what the building is and not change it too much," said Freeman.
He said this place is a great space for a wedding, among other festivities.
“We also have a board room, we have a dining room, a lounge where if you were looking to do something smaller for a birthday, an anniversary, there’s a little bit of something for everyone,” said Freeman.
Main Street and Business Development Director April Norton said their program is really about economic development and historic preservation.
“This building really is a beautiful example of that. Because not only is it beautifully preserved from the facade to the interior, but it’s bringing life to new job opportunities. Businesses that are able to open new office spaces, and on our bottom floor, retail and restaurant," said Norton.
Freeman told me restoring a historic building like this is a rewarding experience.
“The evolution of what the city can be and will continue to be, and to be a part of something like that, that’s so tangible and available, that’s really exciting,” said Freeman.
The Masonic Building, then the Upchurch Building, now the Business Exchange, returned to its former glory.
“It’s a great building, this is a special place and I look forward to making memories here for a long time," Freeman said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.