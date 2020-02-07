Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Each of the last nine NBA Finals have included either the Miami Heat or Andre Iguodala. They’d like to go there together now. Iguodala is about to get back on the floor, and the Heat are hoping that they’re closer to becoming legitimate contenders again. The trade sending Iguodala to Miami is official, finally getting completed on Thursday with league approval one day after the Heat struck a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies to land the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 25 points to lead No. 17 Florida State to a 67-59 upset over No. 5 Louisville. Nicki Ekhomu added 18 points as the Seminoles ended Louisville's win streak at 13 games. Florida State trailed for just 13 seconds in the game as Gillespie helped set the tone early. In the first half, she scored nine of her points and grabbed 10 of her 13 rebounds. Dana Evans led Louisville with 18 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career. Bionca Dunham added 14 for the Cardinals.
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 22 points, Taj Gibson had 19 and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 105-103 for their third straight victory. Despite trading leading scorer Marcus Morris to the Clippers earlier in the day, the Knicks rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to match their longest winning streak of the season. Elfrid Payton had 15 points and nine assists for the Knicks, who got rookie RJ Barrett back after he missed nine games with a sprained right ankle. He finished with 12 points. Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who lost for the seventh time in eight games.
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA’s deadline for trades to be consummated did not arrive quietly, with a flurry of deals getting struck in the final hour and at least one other notable move falling apart before reaching the finish line. Deals that included at least 41 players and 15 future draft picks were struck on either Wednesday or Thursday — the biggest move likely being the one Thursday that saw Andrew Wiggins going from Minnesota to the Warriors so D’Angelo Russell could leave Golden State finally be paired with his good friend Karl-Anthony Towns with the Timberwolves.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball intends to impose new limits on what live video is available to teams. And Commissioner Rob Manfred, speaking at baseball's owners meetings, also hopes to complete his investigation into alleged electronic sign stealing by the Boston Red Sox before spring training camps open next week. Manfred did not punish any Houston players and said no Red Sox players will be punished. But he left open the possibility of discipline for future violations. He was not disappointed by the failure of current Astros players to apologize.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored two goals and had three assists, Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his 460th career win and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 7-2. Max Pacioretty scored two goals and had an assist, Nate Schmidt scored a goal and had an assist, and Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault also scored goals. Fleury stopped 23 shots to pass Henrik Lundqvist for sole possession of fifth place on the NHL's all-time list for victories. Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Panthers.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays enter spring training with high expectations after winning 96 games last season and making the playoffs for the first time in six years. Manager Kevin Cash faces some potentially tough decisions as he tries to figure out how Japanese slugger Yoshi Tsutsugo and offseason acquisitions Hunter Renfroe and Jose Martinez fit into the lineup. The regular season begins March 26 at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hailie Deegan has a new deal with Ford that could fast-track her career in NASCAR. She has drawn comparisons to Danica Patrick. The California native is only 18 and starts her first season in ARCA on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. It's part of a new developmental deal with Ford Performance for the daughter of X Games motorcycle star Brian Deegan. Deegan hopes for a chance to race in the NASCAR Truck Series before the end of the 2020 season.