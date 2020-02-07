Dougherty Co. Public Works prepares for storm days in advance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many Southwest Georgia EMA directors were taking precautions for Thursday’s potentially severe weather days ahead.
Dougherty County Public Works employees were up early Thursday morning preparing for the worst.
Public Works officials said after the previous storms that hit Albany, they were actually preparing for days, creating sandbags, refueling trucks and more.
“One of the major things we have always done is expect the worst, hope for the best,” said Dougherty County Public Works Assistant Director Chuck Mathis.
Southwest Georgia is no stranger to severe weather.
Dougherty County made sure to take all precautions to prepare for bad weather that had the potential to cause downed trees and more damage.
“We’ve got our saws already checked out, we’ve checked out water pumps and got those things checked out and even deployed some of them out in strategic locations,” explained Mathis.
Mathis said they take every severe weather event seriously.
“We have a response team that we have developed. We are just taking nothing for granted,” said Mathis.
Mathis has seen bad weather here since the floods of 94 and 98, including the 2017 storms.
“I got a call to come home. I came home and assessed the damages and made sure everyone was alright. Of course, we had to respond to our roads and streets and those other hard-hit areas,” said Mathis.
After assisting everyone in the community, he said that some close to him decided it was his time to receive help.
“Finally, my wife told me, ‘Listen, you’ve helped everybody else, our house has been hit and the roof is off, let’s get our stuff fixed,'” explained Mathis.
Mathis remembered how badly Radium Springs was damaged in the 2017 storms.
“Upgraded and actually restored to a better condition than before the storm. Unfortunately, a lot of the properties haven’t recovered,” said Mathis.
Mathis said that all of their equipment is fueled up and ready for whatever the storm brings. He said people at home should listen to their local news and prepare for anything.
“You hear the warnings and you know that you have imminent danger. Do as always as said and prepare and get into the other room. If you are home, take shelter and go to a more stable structure. If you need public works, give us a call or call 311 or call 911,” Mathis urged.
Mathis said that if the weather gets bad and you live in a mobile home, you might want to take shelter at a more stable location.
