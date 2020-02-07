Damage reports from Thursday’s severe weather across SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following Thursday’s severe weather, there are a number of damage reports across Southwest Georgia.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said there are downed trees in Tift County that happened ahead of the squall line moving into the area. The trees were downed with strong pre-thunderstorm winds. The winds were around 40 mph, according to NWS.
There are also downed trees on Highway 33 South in Sylvester, NWS said. There is also a report of a possible tree on a house and minor road blockage, according to NWS.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office also gave a timely report on downed trees and power outages in the area in a Facebook post.
In Turner County, Freeman Road is closed just north of John Arthur Pate Road. A pond dam busted, washing out the roadway, according to a Facebook post by Turner County EMA.
Lee County officials said there is water over Laramore Road. They hope it will drain down by the morning. Public Works also reported nine downed trees, fortunately, with no major damage.
In Bainbridge, there are reports of trees across Shotwell Street at Hall Street. Bainbridge Public Safety warns drivers to use alternate routes.
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville reported there are several numerous power outages and widespread tree and power line damages in Clinch, Atkinson, and Coffee counties.
There are countywide downed trees and power lines in Moultrie, Thomas County, Berrien County, Lanier, Ware, and Bacon, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
There have been more than 3.1 inches of rain recorded at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany in the last 36 hours that has caused a lot of standing water.
Several streets in Albany have standing water in the roadway, including the 500 block of Meadowlark Drive.
People who live in that area say know that water stands in that part of their street.
And with heavy rains, the water gets deceptively deep, drowning out many cars.
Dee Matthews has lived on this block for more than 40 years.
“Every time it rains this much, we get that in the middle of the street. It just doesn’t drain quickly enough. The city has worked and tried to do that. But it’s just so low here in Albany, particularly this block,” said Matthews.
There are many streets across South Georgia that have standing water from Thursday’s heavy rain.
EMA officials warn you not to drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown.
With all the heavy rain, Lee County emergency management is keeping a close eye on the rapidly rising creeks.
The Flint River levels are also rising quickly.
According to the National Weather Service, the Kinchafoonee creek was 9.28 feet. That’s two feet higher than Wednesday.
By early next week, the level will nearly double, rising to 14.1 feet. That is in minor flood stage.
The Muckalee Creek is at 10.08 feet on Thursday. That’s also two feet higher than Wednesday.
It will rise to 12.6 feet by Sunday, and below flood stage at 13 feet.
“There is not any risks that we can see right now, with the creeks. It’s everything below the flood stages. We’re monitoring the creek levels right now and watching them. It’s really going to be dependent on what we get north,” said Cole Williams, Lee Co. EMA Director.
The Flint River is at 11 feet, 63 feet on Thursday. That is four feet higher than Wednesday.
The National Weather Service forecasts the Flint to crest at 25.3 feet early next week, in action flood stage. Flood stage is 26 feet.
Thomas County EMA officials said there were no injuries or fatalities from Thursday’s severe weather.
There were approximately 17 downed trees throughout Thomas County, according to EMA officials.
There were a few road signs that were damaged but will be repaired throughout the day on Friday.
Thomas County Public Works is checking dirt roads on Friday.
“We would like to thank the citizens of Thomas County for being vigilant and staying off the roads during the storm,” EMA officials said. "This kept citizens and our first responders safe during the storm. "
On Thursday, the strong winds did a lot of tree damage across South Georgia.
In the Merry Acres neighborhood in Albany, a dogwood tree split in half and fell, taking down a power line.
Albany Utilities and Firefighters turned the line off.
Lee Harper Tree Service came and cut the tree off the power line. Harper said most South Georgia trees in the winter don’t have leaves, so that minimized the wind damage.
“But with all the rain we’ve had in the last couple of months, the grounds are saturated. So it’s a really high chance that trees are gonig to come down with any storms from here out,” said Lee Harper, owner of Harper Tree Service.
Harper recommends you keep watch on the trees in your yard. If any of them are leaning, see a tree professional.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.