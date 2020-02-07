Campbell looks for home win vs Presbyterian

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Blue Hose have scored 72.9 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.8 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 27.5 percent of the 69 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He's also converted 65.1 percent of his foul shots this season.