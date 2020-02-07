Albany residents want to see change after 17-year-old was shot

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Albany residents want to see some change after a 17-year-old was shot in their neighborhood.
It happened in the 1000 block of West Lincoln Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
The victim told police he was walking when a black car, later identified as a Pontiac Vibe, pulled up and someone inside started shooting at the victim, according to APD.
The victim was shot in the upper neck and shoulder area.
Ashley Wheeler has lived in Albany her whole life. She said the violence against young men has gotten out of control.
“Albany used to be a beautiful place, you know. It’s to a point now where it’s getting ridiculous,” said Ashley. “It’s a lot of kids. Parents are out here with their kids and there is elderly people out here. It is always a senseless crime."
Janiyah Wheeler knew the victim and said she’s sometimes afraid to walk outside of her own home.
“I mean, he is a good person, he was a rapper. Every time I asked him for something he would give it to me, lend it out to me,” said Janiyah. “I mean the area is full of gang bangers and stuff, like basically, people who gangbang and shoot out and things like that. I feel like when I walk out you know, I am scared sometimes something might happen or somebody might roll up on me or something.”
Ashley said she wants people to drop the guns and just get along.
“Let’s do something like that, unite. Let’s get back to that, let’s go back to our basis because the majority of us were raised together,” said Ashey.
Ashley said that she is a mother of three and every day she still worries about her oldest daughter’s whereabouts.
“Even though she is considered an adult, she is still my child. If she had something going on at school, if she is a minute or two late, I’m going to call the police department. It is so sad because even though the report takes 24-hours, I need to know where my daughter is now," said Ashley.
“I want to see people in Albany grow up and be something,” said Janiya.
Police are still investigating the shooting. If you know anything about the case, you’re asked to call Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
We have reached out to the hospital to find out how the teen is doing and we are waiting to hear back.
