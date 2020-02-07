Adel man injured after tree falls on house during storm

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - An Adel man is recovering after he was hit in the head when a tree crashed through his house Thursday.
Eddie Cox, 60, lives at the house on Lonnie Grimsley Road was taken to the hospital after a tree crashed through his living room during a severe storm that hit the area.
Cox’s family said he is now recovering from his head injuries after having surgery.
The tree fell around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
"With everything, he seemed to be, going to be OK. [He] was on the couch, watching TV and my mom had left to go get him some dinner and the tree went across, straight down on him on the couch. When she called, you know, I was worried about it. I could tell she was upset on the phone so I rushed over as quick as I could get here,” said Stacey Gunn, the stepson of Cox.
Cook County EMA Director Johnny West said this was the worst of the damage. He said the county also experienced power outages and down trees.
