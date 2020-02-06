'We’re prepared for the worst, hoping for the best’: Thomas Co. prepared for severe weather

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County was ready for whatever severe weather came their way.
Emergency personnel started preparing early Thursday morning.
Starting at 4 a.m., Thomas County Emergency Services were ready for the day ahead. That included a briefing with all partners in the county.
“Keeping our staff safe, knowing where they’re at, at all times, what equipment’s available, prioritizing calls through this event, and maintaining our roads. Trying to keep our state route and some of our major corridors open,” Chris Jones, EMA director, said.
Jones said to make sure you have a family disaster plan in place.
“One of the key things that we ask the public to focus on, and that’s know what the weather alerts are and what they mean. Make sure that your kids are not out today playing because they’re out of school. And make sure they’re in a safe place,” said Jones.
He also said part of their team’s pre-storm planning is having equipment pre-staged throughout the county.
They’ve been assigned certain areas to check roads and remove trees.
Tim Coram, emergency medical services director, said they have their staff and trucks ready to go when they’re needed.
“The EMS crews are fully staffed, we have some call-in staff available, and we’re prepared for the worst, hoping for the best,” said Coram.
Jones said they do have a shelter on standby.
He warned they also may have to suspend service calls for the safety of their staff, but everyone will be notified through continued updates on social media.
“We just want the public to be patient with us, be smart, be safe, have a plan and we’ll get through this," said Jones.
