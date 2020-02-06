Valdosta State closes due to power outages

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University closed at 4 p.m. Thursday because of power outages at the school’s main campus, the university said in a release.
University officials anticipate returning to normal operations at 8 a.m. Friday.
All classes that meet after 4 p.m. are canceled and classes will resume Friday.
All activities scheduled after 4 p.m., including the basketball game and the planetarium show, are canceled. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon, according to the university.
All offices are closed, including Odum Library, the Student Recreation Center, the Student Union, the Student Health Center, and the VSU Bookstore.
The university said esidence halls remain open and staffed, and residential students will be notified about dining options available to them.
