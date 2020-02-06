Tifton community raise concerns about leaning Smokehouse billboard

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - People have been talking about the issue of a leaning billboard for weeks. One woman said she gets nervous during storms when driving down Highway 82. That’s near Burger King and a car dealership.
Natasha Walter said she and her family are new to Tifton but it didn’t take her long to see the driving hazard.
“Everything over here looks pretty now. So since everything over here looks pretty now, why just have that sitting... I mean they built this. It’s right across the street. They could have fixed that up first," Walter said.
The old smokehouse barbecue spot is getting some attention, but not for any take out.
People who live in Tift County said it’s causing panic and is an eyesore.
“I mean look at it? It doesn’t need a definition for that. You can just look at it and tell,” Walter said. “Now if the wind was to blow real nice, that sign possible could fall. It won’t fall by the crack of the wind but it will most definitely come down.”
Highway 82 is one of the busiest roads in the county and Walter said someone needs to take action before things get out of hand, or in this case, cause an accident on the road.
“It’s a lot of traffic that goes on this street. So you know you don’t want to just ride by and be like “Maybe if it falls it will fall that way. No, you don’t want to predict where it is going to fall,” Walter said.
Walter shared that if it falls and hits someone’s car, it could potentially cause a lot of damage.
“Cause if it falls while you are driving your car, it will get messed up. Will they pay for it? Who knows it’s just sitting there,” Walter told us.
With all of the redeveloping in the county, she feels the building has been neglected.
“Since they are rebuilding everything over here since they are doing something, why just have that sitting there? They just forgot about it and don’t care,” Walter said.
County Commissioner Donnie Hester said he and the zoning department is working to address this issue for the safety of the public.
We spoke with Billy Davis, who owns the property.
He told us the sign will be taken down no later than this Monday or Tuesday.
