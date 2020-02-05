Thursday’s Severe Weather Threat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Strong but no severe storms Wednesday across SWGA. However heavy rain continues through the evening. More than an inch has fallen in some areas. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 9pm Thursday as rain amounts reach 3″-5″+.
Thursday’s severe threat is an Enhanced Risk for widespread wind gusts 70 mph+ and isolated tornadoes. A squall line quickly forms early Thursday tracking east across SWGA through the evening. Expect potential impacts of downed trees, power outages, damage to buildings and flash flooding.
Severe threat tapers off through the evening while showers linger into early Friday. Gradual clearing, breezy and much cooler 50s Friday afternoon.
Into the weekend sunshine Saturday gives way to clouds and a slight chance of rain. Otherwise mostly dry with seasonal temperatures lows low 40s and highs low-mid 60.
