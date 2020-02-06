Thomasville 5K run raises money for pregnancy resource center

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - You can bring your family and friends out for a fun-filled weekend in Thomasville — and it’s all for a good cause.
Get your running shoes and Dr. Seuss costumes ready for the race.
The race will start in the Madison Grove subdivision at 8 a.m.
First Option Care is a crisis pregnancy resource center. They help families from Thomas and Grady counties. The center provides ongoing support for families facing unplanned pregnancies.
The annual 5k run is one of the center’s biggest fundraisers.
Executive Director Meghan Ridenour explained where the funds will go towards.
“That covers all of our operational costs. Our staff, our curriculum that we buy for our patients, as well as any supplies that we need in order to be our facility including medical supplies for the pregnancy tests and ultrasounds that we offer,” said Ridenour.
Ridenour said all of their funding comes from people’s donations.
Aside from the race, you can also donate year-round.
The event will also have an obstacle course, bounce house and a fun run for kids to enjoy.
