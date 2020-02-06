Could new technology provide proof that brothers with SWGA ties did indeed escape Alcatraz?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia man said new technology has confirmed that his uncles truly did escape from the federal prison, Alcatraz.
David Widner is the nephew of John and Clarence Anglin.
The Anglin brothers disappeared from Alcatraz in 1962 and for years it was a mystery if they really escaped, or died trying.
Widner said new technology has proven what his family already knew.
It has been 50 years of unanswered questions. Now, IdenTV is one of four companies looking into details of one of America’s most profound mysteries.
But Widner said he knew the truth all along.
“We have sort of solved one of the greatest mysteries of all time as to whether or not John and Clarence survived the escape from Alcatraz,” said Widner.
Widner said experts recently used facial recognition technology to confirm the men in a 1975 photo in Brazil is in fact the Anglin brothers.
“Apparently, they have used some technology that was never available up until now,” explained Widner.
Widner said the proof he needed was in another photo of John.
“I started scanning a lot of the photos to see what I can see,” Widner explained. “It told us they had ties in Mexico long before Alcatraz.”
Widner said the FBI believes Mexico would be the first place they went, then onto Brazil.
Widner said there are still gaps in the information.
“When we know now that they really knew more back then but the embarrassment of it, of somebody, actually taking it was too big for them to take,” said Widner.
One book and several investigations later, Widner said he’s confident in his findings.
Widner said now that four different groups have come back with the same results, he said there is no doubt in his mind the picture shows his uncles and they truly did escape the unescapable prison.
