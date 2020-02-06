Power outages, downed trees reported in SWGA

By WALB News Team | February 6, 2020 at 1:18 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 4:38 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are power outages and downed trees across Southwest Georgia Thursday as a squall line is moving through the area.

For Georgia Power, some customers are experiencing power outages, according to the company’s outage map.

[ Click here to view Georgia Power's outage map ]

Some Mitchell EMC customers are experiencing power outages.

[ Click here to view Mitchell EMC's outage map ]

The National Weather Service (NWS) said there are downed trees in Tift County that happened ahead of the squall line moving into the area. The trees were downed with strong pre-thunderstorm winds. The winds were around 40 mph, according to NWS.

There are also downed trees on Highway 33 South in Sylvester, NWS said. There is also a report of a possible tree on a house and minor road blockage, according to NWS.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office also gave a timely report on downed trees and power outages in the area in a Facebook post.

2:20pm We have reports of power outages in the city and power outages at red lights. City Light Department is aware...

Posted by Worth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 6, 2020

In Turner County, Freeman Road is closed just north of John Arthur Pate Road. A pond dam busted, washing out the roadway, according to a Facebook post by Turner County EMA.

An Albany resident on the 700 block of Pineknoll Lane cleaning up a downed tree after a squall line hit the area. (Source: WALB)

If more power outages or damages are reported, we will update this story.

