Power outages, downed trees reported in SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are power outages and downed trees across Southwest Georgia Thursday as a squall line is moving through the area.
For Georgia Power, some customers are experiencing power outages, according to the company’s outage map.
Some Mitchell EMC customers are experiencing power outages.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said there are downed trees in Tift County that happened ahead of the squall line moving into the area. The trees were downed with strong pre-thunderstorm winds. The winds were around 40 mph, according to NWS.
There are also downed trees on Highway 33 South in Sylvester, NWS said. There is also a report of a possible tree on a house and minor road blockage, according to NWS.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office also gave a timely report on downed trees and power outages in the area in a Facebook post.
In Turner County, Freeman Road is closed just north of John Arthur Pate Road. A pond dam busted, washing out the roadway, according to a Facebook post by Turner County EMA.
If more power outages or damages are reported, we will update this story.
