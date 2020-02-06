Phoebe gives updates on new emergency department plans, simulation lab

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, hospital leaders at the Phoebe Putney Health System said they are moving forward with plans to develop a new emergency department at Phoebe Main in Albany.
Phoebe President and CEO Scott Steiner said Thursday that Phoebe doctors and nurses have visited several emergency centers around the country.
They are looking for ideas for layouts and processes that work well that they can implement in the new emergency department.
Steiner said hospital leaders have started putting some plans on paper to make sure everything in the new emergency department is up to date.
“Certainly healthcare and emergency care changes,” he said. “The environment that we do it in, we want that to be what is best for our patients, what’s best for our teams and will provide the best outcomes.”
Phoebe will also conduct several focus groups to get input from patients, doctors, nurses and even EMS staff on how the hospital can make the emergency department better.
Steiner said it will likely be a year to a year and a half before construction work starts.
WALB also got its first look at the 22,000 square foot space where the hospital is developing a state-of-the-art simulation lab.
It is on the fifth floor of Medical Tower II at Phoebe Main in Albany.
Construction is happening right now, and hospital leaders are planning a ribbon-cutting and grand opening in May.
Steiner said healthcare workers need continuous training, and this lab will help give them that.
“Our healthcare teams are just like sports teams,” Steiner said. “They need practice, and this is an opportunity and a place that they can do that, so when it’s real life, when they’ve got live patients in front of them, that they’re that much better.”
In the lab, medical students and current Phoebe healthcare teams will practice on mannequins that can have trauma wounds, have babies and even have heart attacks.
Phoebe said the lab is a $5 million investment in staff and patient safety.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.