Panthers ink 3 to college level

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The signings continue throughout South Georgia.
And Thursday, Americus-Sumter got the chance to showcase their talent.
The football team, and track team held their first signings of the new year.
For the Panthers on the gridiron, Trevian Thomas is headed to Arkansas State.
And AJ Stokes is headed to Bethel University.
On the track, Kevontay Nelson is headed to Kansas. to run for Neosha County Community College.
In his first year, head coach Ross Couch, is proud of these guys and excited to see them represent the Panthers.
“It’s always great to see guys that you coached that year succeed,"said Couch. "It’s always about the success of the kid. Both at the high school level and moving forward. We try to do our best to give them the best situations. With these three guys, I think we’ve really done that.”
