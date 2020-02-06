Over 200 gather for Albany mayor’s annual prayer breakfast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, people gathered in the Good Life City for the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.
The two speakers at the event were Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and former Auburn place kicker John Riley.
Riley spoke about how the city needs to come together and become one team.
Dorough spoke about needing people in the city to step up and volunteer in the community.
He hopes that people in Albany will take the time to get to know one another.
“Sometimes we convince ourselves that there are more things that separate us than unite us. I think we are wrong and if we would make a commitment to try and sit down with people from different backgrounds, this community would be the better for it,” said Dorough.
There were over 200 people at the event.
