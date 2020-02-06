Old Dominion: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $144 million.
On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.80.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.
The trucking company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.
Old Dominion shares have increased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 46% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODFL