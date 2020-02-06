32nd Annual Quail Hunt to help diversify SWGA economy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 32nd annual Georgia Quail Hunt in Albany Wednesday was an opportunity for future businesses to invest in Southwest Georgia.
More than thirty business leaders participated.
Growing foreign trade and record unemployment in the state is creating more opportunities for industries in Georgia.
In our region, leaders said South Georgia can thrive despite the tough issues the region faces.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he’s excited about the announcements coming out of Southwest Georgia.
In visiting businesses all over the state, Kemp said this region has the most people in the workforce ever.
In visiting businesses all over the state, Kemp said this region has the most people in the workforce ever.
Kemp said the government will continue to help, but it’s time to diversify our economy when he was asked about how the economy took a hit after Hurricane Michael and how farmers are working to restore businesses.
“We have more than just one thing that just drives the economy. Ag and Agribusiness are always going to be by far number one, but we need to have a good mix down here so it helps you weather storms like that,” said Kemp.
Kemp said they are working on a rural strike team that would find additional mega-sites to work on projects significant to the region.
Leaders from the Georgia Chamber said companies dealing with firearms, logistics, outdoor recreations and health care will help diversify the economy.
They said this is where training is key.
“We as communities have to work together to prepare not only the folks that are looking for jobs right now, give them skills, give them opportunities. We’ve got to focus on K-12," said Pat Wilson, the commissioner of the Department of Economic Development.
“The skills that these kids will need when they come out of college are higher skills than they have today, so whether there’s manufacturing or recreation, health care, they are going to need some type of certification or degree and we need parents to keep their kids in school,” said Chris Clark, the president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
Leaders said the work being done at Albany Technical College and other technical programs are making a difference.
Chamber representatives said Southwest Georgia is doing well molding the talent and quality of life here.
They said that’s what will bring businesses and better jobs to South Georgia.
