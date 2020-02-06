Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal report says a South Carolina juvenile prison violates the civil rights of its young inmates. The report from the U.S. Department of Justice says officials at the state prison fail to protect young prisoners from fights, force them to spend days or weeks in isolation for minor offenses and fail to get them mental health when they threaten to harm themselves. State officials have less than two months to start making changes or they will be sued. The federal government sued South Carolina over conditions at its juvenile prisons in the 1990s, and the state didn't convince officials that conditions had improved until 2003.