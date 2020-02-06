Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OVERTURNED CARGO SHIP-GEORGIA
Giant crane, cutting chain to saw wrecked ship into 8 pieces
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Salvage workers plan to use a long cutting chain suspended from a floating crane to saw apart a cargo ship that overturned on the coast of Georgia last fall. The multi-agency command overseeing the salvage plan released some key details Wednesday of its plan to remove the South Korean ship. The vessel capsized in September shortly after leaving the Port of Brunswick. The salvage team plans to straddle the wrecked ship with a giant crane anchored to barges floating on either side of the overturned vessel. They will use a big chain to cut the ship into eight chunks. Those pieces will be loaded onto a barge for removal.
STATE SENATE-ELECTION
Republicans head to March runoff in Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA (AP) — Two Republicans are headed to a runoff election next month for a south Georgia state Senate seat after no candidate won a majority of votes Tuesday. Unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office show Republican Carden Summers finishing with just over 43% of the nearly 12,000 votes cast. Jim Quinn, another Republican, trailed close behind with 42%. They’re seeking to replace Greg Kirk, who was elected in 2014 and served until his death late last year. State Senate District 13 district covers Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner and Worth counties, as well as parts of Sumter and Wilcox counties.
AP-US-KING-TIDES-CLIMATE-CHANGE
Photos of 'king tides' globally show risks of climate change
DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — Volunteers from New Zealand to the United States are helping scientists document what will happen to coastal communities as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. They're taking photos during extreme tidal events called “king tides” and uploading them to databases for use by researchers, policymakers and city planners around the world. The goal is to capture what it will look like when rising sea levels make the flooding seen during extreme high tides a more common occurrence. The first of these King Tide Projects involving citizen scientists began in 2009 in Australia. The idea has since spread to more than a dozen coastal U.S. states, British Columbia, New Zealand, Mauritius and beyond.
GEORGIA BUDGET
Georgia lawmakers take break to ease budget worries
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's lawmakers will take an unscheduled break to patch up the state's ailing budget. House and Senate leaders announced Wednesday that the chambers would adjourn until Feb. 18. House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England says that during that time, House budget subcommittees will keep meeting. The recess underscores House Speaker David Ralston's earlier statements that the 2020 General Assembly might not wrap up early. Gov. Brian Kemp has proposed more than $200 million in reductions in the current year's budget and $300 million in reductions in next year's budget.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Snowfall blankets Texas, Oklahoma; Deep South to see storms
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A winter storm is bringing snowfall as far south as El Paso, Texas, while areas of the Deep South are at risk of severe weather including tornadoes and torrential rains. The National Weather Service says winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect from eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center says severe storms are possible across much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama later in the day. In Oklahoma, the heavy snow prompted the closure of the state Legislature, and dozens of traffic wrecks were reported in the Oklahoma City area.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER-STANDOFF
Deputies: County commissioner arrested after standoff
GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — A county commissioner in Georgia has been accused of shooting at deputies who were trying to serve him a warrant. News outlets report 64-year-old Donald Hawbaker was arrested Tuesday at his home in Griffin. He is a Spalding County commissioner. Deputies say they were met with gunfire when they went to his home in a retirement community to serve him a warrant. A SWAT team used an armored vehicle to crash through the front door of his home and take him into custody. No one was hurt. Officials say Hawbaker was the only person inside his home at the time.
AP-US-HANK-AARON-BIRTHDAY
Atlanta college names building for baseball icon Hank Aaron
ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of students welcomed Hank Aaron to their Atlanta college campus as the school named a building for the baseball icon on his 86th birthday. Atlanta Technical College christened the Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Academic Complex for the Atlanta Braves slugger Wednesday. Aaron is a longtime supporter of the college. He donates thousands of dollars to the school every year and his Chasing the Dream Foundation awards scholarships to several students. Aaron told the students and teachers assembled that he didn't feel like he was 86. Former President Bill Clinton sent a video message.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-POLICE
Wife of officer charged with domestic violence found dead
EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a woman whose husband was on leave from the police department because of domestic violence charges was found dead in her home. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says 44-year-old Amanda Perrault was found fatally shot in the head Monday at her home. Perrault's husband Michael Perrault told authorities that he and his wife were arguing when she pulled out a gun and shot herself. Michael Perrault was arrested last week and faces several domestic violence charges. He has been a Eatonton police officer since 2018. Sills says Amanda Perrault's death wasn't immediately ruled a suicide or a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.