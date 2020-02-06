Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — Volunteers from New Zealand to the United States are helping scientists document what will happen to coastal communities as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. They're taking photos during extreme tidal events called “king tides” and uploading them to databases for use by researchers, policymakers and city planners around the world. The goal is to capture what it will look like when rising sea levels make the flooding seen during extreme high tides a more common occurrence. The first of these King Tide Projects involving citizen scientists began in 2009 in Australia. The idea has since spread to more than a dozen coastal U.S. states, British Columbia, New Zealand, Mauritius and beyond.