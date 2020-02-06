Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

REST STOP SHOOTING
Florida trooper dies in shooting; suspect killed by officer
PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is dead after a shooting along Interstate 95. The agency says the suspect who shot Trooper Joseph Bullock on Wednesday was then fatally shot by a passing police officer. The shootings happened near Palm City, about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach. Authorities say Bullock had stopped to help a stranded motorist when the man pulled a gun and shot him. A passing Riviera Beach police officer then shot the suspect, killing him. The FHP had issued a statement earlier saying the suspect died by suicide.
SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA-FATHER
Parkland dad apologizes for State of the Union outburst
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The father of a student killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre has apologized for interrupting President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Fred Guttenberg apologized Wednesday on Twitter. He had been escorted from the gallery by security officers Tuesday night after shouting about his slain daughter Jaime. The president had just said gun owners are under siege and he would protect the Second Amendment. Guttenberg tweeted that he let his emotions get the better of him and apologized to his family and friends. His daughter was one of 17 killed in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
AP-US-SUPREME-COURT-TWO-WINS
After 2 Supreme Court wins, Florida man gets $875K from city
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Few people have fought any city hall all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and won, but Fane Lozman did it twice. Now the Florida city he's battled since 2006 is going to pay him thousands of dollars in legal fees. The Riviera Beach City Council voted Wednesday to approve an $875,000 settlement with Lozman, who began his legal odyssey with a fight over seizure of his floating home and then claimed a First Amendment violation when he was arrested at a council meeting. Lozman says he's glad he took a stand on both issues.
BEAR POACHING
Florida House acts to stiffen penalties on bear poaching
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House has moved to stiffen penalties on killing black bears. It's already illegal to kill black bears in the state, but wildlife advocates say the current law had no teeth. As it stands, the penalties for hunting turkeys and deer out of season is more severe than killing a bear. At one time, the number of black bears in Florida had dropped into the low hundreds, prompting the listing of the animal as a threatened species.
BC-SON ARRESTED-FATAL STABBING
Police: Man fatally stabbed father in Florida parking garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a 26-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing his father in a Boca Raton parking garage. The incident happened early Monday. Boca Raton police said in an arrest report that officers were called to the garage after a man's body was found. As they were investigating, police officers in nearby Delray Beach pulled over a driver who was covered in blood. Jared Noiman told police he'd been involved in a domestic incident in Boca Raton. Surveillance video from the garage led police to arrest him as a suspect in his father's death.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Tip leads deputies to human remains buried in a backyard
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they found a body buried in a backyard after receiving a tip. Marion County Sheriff's deputies went to the property southwest of Ocala and spoke to two people. One man told them he had dug a burn pit in the area about three weeks ago and gave them permission to search the property. That's where they found the body of a man. Detectives have been at the scene since then, carefully processing the area to preserve the remains. Authorities haven't said how long they believe the body had been buried.
FLORIDA-STATE OF UNION GUESTS
Florida's lawmakers send messages with State of Union guests
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Members of the U.S. House and Senate often send a message through their choice of a guest for the State of the Union speech. Some members of Florida's congressional delegation on Tuesday were inviting people to put a spotlight on their concerns about different issues. The guests of Florida's two U.S. senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, highlighted human rights in China. The guests of several Democratic representatives focused on the costs of health care and the need to face climate change. A Democratic lawmaker invited her Republican predecessor. One congressman asked a House staffer who had never attended.
CASINO FRAUD
8 convicted of $5.2 million fraud at South Florida casino
MIAMI (AP) — Four former South Florida casino employees and their wives have been convicted of stealing $5.2 million. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami announced Tuesday that the four men have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal funds in excess of $1,000 from Miccosukee Gaming, conspiracy to commit computer fraud and money laundering conspiracy. Their wives have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering offenses. From January 2011 to May 2015, the men tampered with electronic gaming machines to make them generate false credit vouchers. They then enlisted others to exchange the vouchers for cash. The money was turned over to the employees' wives, who moved the cash between multiple bank accounts.
RED SNAPPER-GULF OF MEXICO
Feds: Gulf states to keep managing recreational red snapper
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal government says states on the Gulf of Mexico will continue setting seasons and bag limits for anglers going after red snapper in federal waters. The Commerce Department is making a two-year experimental program permanent. An environmental group says it's cautiously optimistic about the rules made public Wednesday and scheduled to take effect Thursday. An Environmental Defense Fund official says there's still work needed to make sure state and federal data use similar measurements. Sepp Haukebo says Louisiana's program for monitoring anglers' catch is a major reason the Environmental Defense Fund supports a permanent rule.
FATAL DRUG SHOOTING
Florida man gets life sentence for fatal drug shooting
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has avoided the death penalty for his role in the shooting deaths of three people in 2016. The Ledger reports 29-year-old Jamaal Smith was sentenced Tuesday to mandatory life in prison. He was convicted of first-degree murder last week. Prosecutors say one of the shooting victims had been buying drugs from Smith and other men in Miami. Smith and two other people broke into a home in 2016 and carried out the fatal shooting. Smith apologized to the families of the victims in court. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for Smith but the jury could not come to a unanimous decision.