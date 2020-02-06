Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference dominated the recruiting landscape even more than usual this year. The SEC has six of the nation’s top eight classes according to composite rankings compiled by 247Sports. SEC teams with top-eight classes include No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Auburn and No. 8 Florida. The only non-SEC teams in the top eight were Clemson at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 5. Georgia is atop the 247Sports rankings for the second time in three years.