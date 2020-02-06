Georgia Power, Mitchell EMC report power outages

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georiga Power and Mitchell EMC are reporting a number of power outages that can be blamed on high winds in the area.
For Georgia Power, customers in Bainbridge, Donalsonville, Valdosta, Tifton and other areas are experiencing power outages, according to the company’s outage map.
Mitchell EMC customers in Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Early, Mitchell and Worth counties are experiencing power outages.
If more power outages are reported, we will update this story.
