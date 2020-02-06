Georgia Peanut Commissioners host annual reports day at UGA

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Peanut Commission held its annual research report day Wednesday morning around 9:00 am.
Dozens of farmers, as well as researchers, crowded the room to hear details on the results of the 2019 peanut projects.
Donald Chase is a board member of the Georgia Peanut Commission as well as a farmer who has been following in his father’s footsteps to be a peanut farmer for decades.
“I think the general public would like to know that peanuts are an incredibly sustainable crop grown right here in South Georgia,” Chase said.
Scott Monfort told us about one of the projects that have gotten a lot of talk over the 2019 year.
“That’s the nice thing about this research program day is because it goes from the very basic research all the way through applied research,” Monfort said. “Peanut gnome and peanut breeding and various things to try to help build up for the years to come. One of my jobs is when do we plan it and how do we plant it? You know what do we need, as far as inputs in the crop to get the most yield out of it.”
The Georgia Peanut Commission awarded $653,901 for 35 research projects.
They also shared what they feel farmers should focus on more.
'My father who is on his 68th year as a farmer. One of the things that I have seen is that farmers should be focused on energy usage," Chase told us.
Monfort informed us that weeds, insects, and mother nature is one of the big problems they are trying to work on this time around for better crops.
He also tells us how the summer temperatures are unfamiliar to a lot of farmers in Southwest Georgia.
“120 plus days of 90-degree temperatures last year. Had over 30 days or right at 30 days of 995 degree plus temperatures. We are not used to that here,” Monfort said.
Chase adds attending commission report meetings can be very beneficial for producers as well as consumers.
“There are always new things or maybe a year or two in the future for us to be concerned about, but it gives us an idea of how can we use these new technologies and some of the things we would face coming up,” Chase said.
To see the agenda from Wednesday’s meeting, click here for more information.
