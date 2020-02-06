Cairo High students learn from professionals during job shadow day

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Some Cairo High School students got the chance to see what the professional world is all about.
For a few hours, juniors and seniors shadowed people in their field of interest.
Work-Based Learning Coordinator Michelle Ausley said she wants these students to understand the experience they get as they get to “walk the walk.”
“It just gives these students a feel of what they are working for here at Cairo High School," Ausley said. “But I want them to know that this community, our hometown, has so many opportunities for them right here, they have from PR, to mechanical, to electricians.”
Ausley has been doing this job for eight years now.
She said the job shadowing day helps the student understand more what they’re studying in the classroom.
It also gives them a greater passion for what they’re working towards.
