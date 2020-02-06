APD investigates teen’s wounding Wednesday afternoon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot early Wednesday afternoon.
The victim told police he was walking in the 1000 block of West Lincoln Avenue. A black car, later identified as a Pontiac Vibe, pulled up and started shooting at the victim, according to APD.
The victim was shot in the upper neck and shoulder area.
Police have not provided a condition for the victim.
APD said anyone with information is asked to call Albany Area CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.