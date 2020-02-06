Annual Hunt Dinner to benefit Colquitt Co. Arts Center

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The 29th annual Hunt Dinner in Moultrie is Friday.
All benefits from this dinner will go to Colquitt County Arts Center.
The Volunteer Arts Alliance hosts this event.
They’ve been preparing for more than 300 guests.
They’ll have a silent auction and a cocktail hour.
”Colquitt County Arts Center is vital to our community. It provides a safe place for creativity to happen for everyone from six to 60. They can do things from the water, pottery, art classes, stained glass classes, they just learn so much here and come alive,” said Marie Brown, Volunteer Arts Alliance president, said.
Brown also said they usually raise around $40,000 to $60,000.
All of that money helps the arts center with its programming.
The dinner is at 5:30 p.m.
