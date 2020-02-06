Amtech: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 6 cents per share.
The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in April, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $10 million to $14 million.
Amtech shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.53, an increase of almost 6% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASYS