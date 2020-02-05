2 wanted in Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in a Monday shooting.
Paul Ward, Jr. 18, and Ja’Keem Ward, 18, have outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
On Monday, police responded to the 400 block of 3rd Avenue NW and found a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.
Both men are considered armed and dangerous, according to Moultrie police.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131 or the non-emergency number to Colquitt 911 at (229) 616-7470. You can remain anonymous.
