Thomasville City Council takes steps to continue decreasing crime

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville police said crime in the City of Roses has drastically decreased.
Thomasville City Council met Wednesday to look at what is set in place, to keep this trend.
“Well, what I can tell you is that crime was down in the year of 2019, and that’s because of community involvement, crime prevention policing and also proactive policing," Eric Hampton, Thomasville assistant police chief, said.
For the fifth consecutive year, crime is down in Thomasville overall.
Police said they will be sure to continue community involvement to keep the crime low.
“Things are getting better due to the fact that we are receiving information from our citizens who are helping us to prevent these crimes and to solve crimes when they happen,” said Hampton.
Drug problems in certain areas of the city are something police are working to prevent even further.
Hampton said they make sure officers are visible when on patrol.
“We want the bad guys to see them as well," he said. "We want them gone, out of the area.”
Council member Wanda Warren has hopes for the future of Thomasville.
“We will probably never have 100 percent no crime, however, we would like to decrease the substantial amount of crime as far as drugs, and other illegal activity,” said Warren.
But overall, Warren pointed out, Thomasville is doing great and they’re on the right path.
“To know that our police department is concentrating on those areas to decrease the crime levels. Because if we have only one major area of crime, I think as a city, we are doing very well,” said Warren.
Warren said she would like to encourage more participation from the community.
