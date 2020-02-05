Signed, sealed, delivered: SWGA takes part in National Signing Day

Source: Gray Television (Source: Live 5 News)
By WALB News Team | February 5, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 12:12 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of high school athletes across Southwest Georgia are deciding where they will play football for their college careers.

WALB’s John Barron and Paige Dauer are in full force for National Signing Day.

Brookwood School:

Thomasville’s Brookwood School had three students commit to the college of their choice.

Irwin County High School:

DJ Lundy, an offensive powerhouse, committed to Florida State University.

Lowndes High School:

Over at the home of the Vikings, seven students signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Two students previously signed during the early signing period.

Southland Academy:

Southland Academy had one signee Wednesday.

Runningback Clay Owens signed to Charleston Southern to play football.

Southland Academy Runningback Clay Owens signed to play football at Charleston Southern. (Source: Southland Academy)

Valwood School:

Not far from Lowndes High, Valwood School had three athletes sign their national letters of intent.

These are a few of the signings WALB has covered so far. We will update this list throughout the day.

