Severe storms possible Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds with mild 70s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight clouds thicken but rain stays away until tomorrow. There’s a slight to moderate risk for severe storms late Wednesday as a potent storm system heads east. A Slight Risk covers SWGA Thursday. As a squall line moves through some storms may become severe with damaging winds possibly a few tornadoes. Expect heavy rain with amounts of 2-4″+ which could lead to isolated flash flooding. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Severe storms are expected beginning Wednesday evening and continuing through Thursday. Our western counties may see two rounds of storms.
Round #1: There will be an initial round of showers and thunderstorms, with isolated severe storms possible, across the Florida Panhandle into SE Alabama Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. Primary hazards for this round will be isolated damaging wind gusts and possible brief tornadoes.
Round #2: A severe squall line is then expected to develop early Thursday morning across the Panhandle into SE Alabama. The squall line will then move rapidly eastward through the day. Primary hazards for this round will be the potential for widespread damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
Rain ends overnight Thursday into early Friday. Temperatures drop as much cooler air filters in to end the week.
