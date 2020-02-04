Severe storms possible Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds with mild 70s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight clouds thicken but rain stays away until tomorrow. There’s a slight to moderate risk for severe storms late Wednesday as a potent storm system heads east. A Slight Risk covers SWGA Thursday. As a squall line moves through some storms may become severe with damaging winds possibly a few tornadoes. Expect heavy rain with amounts of 2-4″+ which could lead to isolated flash flooding. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.