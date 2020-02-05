Presbyterian looks to end streak vs Gardner-Webb

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Gardner-Webb has depended on senior leadership this year while Presbyterian has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Runnin' Bulldogs, seniors Jose Perez, Eric Jamison Jr. and Jaheam Cornwall have scored 57 percent of the team's points this season, including 60 percent of all Runnin' Bulldogs points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have collectively scored 38 percent of Presbyterian's points this season, including 43 percent of the team's points over its last five games.