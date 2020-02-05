Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FLORIDA-STATE OF UNION GUESTS
Florida's lawmakers send messages with State of Union guests
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Members of the U.S. House and Senate often send a message through their choice of a guest for the State of the Union speech. Some members of Florida's congressional delegation on Tuesday were inviting people to put a spotlight on their concerns about different issues. The guests of Florida's two U.S. senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, highlighted human rights in China. The guests of several Democratic representatives focused on the costs of health care and the need to face climate change. A Democratic lawmaker invited her Republican predecessor. One congressman asked a House staffer who had never attended.
BABY MEERKATS-ZOO MIAMI
Zoo Miami welcomes pair of baby meerkats
MIAMI (AP) — Zoo Miami is welcoming a pair of baby meerkats. The babies were born Jan. 18 and are now exploring their habitat along with their mom, Yam Yam. Zoo Miami's communications director Ron Magill says the babies were blind and helpless at birth but aren't venturing further into their habitat. Three unrelated brothers named Joe, Gizmo and Diego are also bonding with the baby meerkats. Magill says any one of the brothers could be the father. Meerkats are omnivores from the mongoose family found in arid environments of South Africa. They became more popular after being featured as the Disney character Timon in “The Lion King."
AP-US-NURSING-HOME-ATTACK-
Man charged with breaking into nursing home, killing patient
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A man is facing charges that he broke into a Florida nursing home and suffocated a 95-year-old patient. Records show that 47-year-old William Hawkins is being held on first-degree murder charges for the Jan. 5 slaying of Robert Morell. Port St. Lucie police say broke into the nursing home and suffocated Morell with a pillow. They say Hawkins had been involved with Morell's girlfriend. Police say she had no part in the slaying and had warned the home that Hawkins might attack Morell. Hawkins allegedly told detectives that killing Morell was a long-time goal and compared it to climbing Mount Everest.
BATHROOM VOYEURISM
Man accused of filming coworkers in day care bathroom
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities arrested a cafeteria worker at a Florida child care center after coworkers noticed a cellphone taped to a sink in the bathroom. The phone faced the toilet in the St. Petersburg center's bathroom. On Monday police arrested 30-year-old Julin Nichols on a video voyeurism charge. Co-workers spotted the phone and notified authorities. Police didn't say whether any children are involved in the investigation, or how many people were recorded by the device. Nichols bonded out of jail early Thursday. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.
SCHOOLS-MRSA INFECTION
Broward high school gyms sanitized over MRSA concerns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — School officials in Broward County spent the weekend sanitizing gyms and locker rooms after learning of multiple cases of wrestlers who possibly have the bacterial infection MRSA. School district spokeswoman Kathy Koch says four or five students are suspected of having the infection which is usually spread through direct skin-to-skin contact or contact with shared items. Letters were sent home to parents at seven high schools, but district officials sanitized athletic facilities at all 33 high schools as a precaution. Last Fridays basketball games and wrestling matches were also canceled.
BAG FULL OF DRUGS-ARREST
Package labeled 'Bag Full of Drugs' leads to Florida arrests
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say two men caught speeding down Interstate 10 in Florida's Panhandle were carrying a package marked “Bag Full of Drugs.” A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped the car after clocking it going 95 miles per hour on Saturday and discovered that one of the men was wanted on a felony warrant. He called in sheriff's deputies to assist. A K-9 alerted to contraband and authorities found the bag and other drugs and paraphernalia in the car. The men were arrested on multiple charges and taken to jail.
MISSING KAYAKER FOUND
Phone data leads to rescue of kayaker missing in Everglades
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A kayaker who went missing during a solo trip in the Florida Everglades was found alive after his cell phone washed up on a riverbank. Authorities were able to recover data from the phone showing where he'd been. The Collier County Sheriff's Office says a helicopter crew then spotted 67-year-old Mark Miele on Monday and led a marine unit to his location. National Park Service rangers found a bag containing his wallet and phone Sunday, giving rescuers an area to target their search. Officials say Miele embarked on a solo kayaking trip on Jan. 22 and was due back Jan. 29.
BC-FL-STUN GUN SEPARATION
Deputies: Woman stuns husband with Taser during argument
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman responded to her husband's request for a separation by shocking him with a stun gun. A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office report says 69-year-old Pamela Carr was arrested Sunday at her Clearwater mobile home and charged with aggravated domestic battery. Deputies say Carr and her husband got into an argument after he told her he wanted to end their marriage of nine years. At some point, investigators say Carr pulled out a Taser and stunned her husband several times at close range. Deputies say Carr admitted to stunning her husband but claimed she acted in self-defense.
TEACHER ASSISTANT-PROBE
Florida teacher's aide accused of saying ´go back to Haiti´
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida school officials say a teacher's aide has been removed from the classroom pending an investigation after eighth-graders complained that she told them to “go back to Haiti.” The Fort Myers News-Press reports that the aide got upset because the two girls sat down during a moment of silence after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The mother of one of the 14-year-olds said her daughter is not Haitian, but the other girl is of Haitian descent. Lee County school district officials said the aide is not teaching any classes while the incident is being investigated.
SEVERE STORMS-DEEP SOUTH
Slow-moving storm system prompts fear of flooding in South
ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters say a slow-moving storm system could dump up to 5 inches of rain in some parts of the South, prompting flood watches. The National Weather Service says that two-dozen counties in north Georgia will be under a flood watch through Friday morning, where some rainfall amounts could eclipse 5 inches. Heavy rains early Tuesday were soaking large parts of Mississippi and Alabama as the system headed east towards Georgia. The national Storm Prediction Center says the system could also bring a few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday.