Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

Arizona county considers replacements for official who quit
PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County is narrowing down its search for a replacement for former County Assessor Paul Petersen. The County Board of Supervisors will interview five of the 11 candidates vying to serve out the rest of Petersen's term next week. The interviews will not be open to the public. The current term runs thru Dec. 31. Petersen, who has been charged with running a human smuggling operation involving pregnant women from the Marshall Islands, resigned last month amid pressure from the board. He is accused of illegally paying women from the Pacific Island nation to come to the U.S. to give up their newborns in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas.
Arizona man accused of threatening congressman Adam Schiff
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A March 9 trial date has been set for an Arizona man accused of making a threatening phone call to California U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff last year. Federal court records released Tuesday said Jan Peter Meister was indicted on accusations that he called Schiff's Washington office from Tucson around Oct. 1 and left an expletive-laden voicemail saying he planned to injure Schiff. Prosecutors say Meister told authorities he was intoxicated when he called and didn’t remember specifics. Authorities reported finding two handguns, a rifle and over 700 rounds of ammunition at Meister’s residence. The House launched its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in late September, and Schiff was one of the leaders behind the effort.
2 ethics complaints filed against Arizona lawmaker
Two ethics complaints have been filed against an Arizona lawmaker accused of having an affair with a lobbyist. The House of Representatives on Tuesday did not release details of the complaints against Republican Rep. David Cook of Globe. Last month an agriculture lobbyist was put on leave from her job after a newspaper raised questions about a possible romantic relationship with Cook. Cook and Western Growers lobbyist AnnaMarie Knorr have said they're friends and their relationship did not cross ethical boundaries. Cook did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Last man charged in border agent's death faces Arizona trial
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The last of seven defendants charged in the 2010 fatal shooting of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry in a case that exposed a botched federal gun operation known as “Fast and Furious” has been extradited to Arizona to stand trial. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that Jesus Rosario Favela-Astorga, who was arrested in Mexico in October 2017, was extradited last Friday. Court documents show a plea of not guilty was entered on Favela-Astorga’s behalf and a March 17 trial date has been set. Five of the seven men charged in Terry's killing are serving prison sentences after pleading guilty or being convicted of first-degree murder. Three of the defendants got life prison terms.
Arizona moves to require consent for pelvic exams
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate voted unanimously to require doctors and medical students to get consent before performing pelvic exams on women under anesthesia. The approval Tuesday puts Arizona a step closer to joining a growing list of states requiring explicit and informed consent from women. Identical legislation is also moving quickly through the House. It comes amid scrutiny of just how much information women are given about sensitive and invasive exams before being knocked out for surgery. Medical ethics guidelines require informed consent for treatment and exams. But some medical students instructed to practice on unconscious women have questioned how much the women really knew.
School portrait service closing Virginia facility
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Lifetouch, the brand known for its school portraits services, plans to close its Chesapeake production facility by the end of the summer. The Virginian-Pilot reports approximately 170 workers will be affected by the shutdown. A spokeswoman for Shutterfly, the online photo developing site that owns Lifetouch, said equipment and volumes of portrait packages from school picture days stored at the Chesapeake plant will be moved to a new production hub in Texas. the company’s announcement that it would close production plants in Tennessee, California, Minnesota and Illinois. Lifetouch will still have facilities in Nevada, Indiana, Ohio and Winnipeg, Canada.
US judge reverses convictions of 4 Arizona border activists
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge in Tucson has reversed the misdemeanor convictions of four activists, saying members of the humanitarian group No More Deaths were led by "sincere religious beliefs" when placing water and food for migrants in Arizona's protected Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge near the U.S.-Mexico border. Judge Rosemary Marquez wrote in the opinion filed Monday the four met the guidelines for establishing they acted on their beliefs. The four had appealed another judge's ruling a year ago finding them guilty of federal misdemeanors after being cited by federal wildlife officers for driving a truck into the wilderness area and leaving bottles of water and other supplies.
Arizona DPS: 2 die in murder-suicide during traffic stop
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say two people are dead in a murder-suicide that occurred during a traffic stop. The state Department of Public Safety said 57-year-old Kyle Don Axtell of Kingman pulled out a gun and killed 50-year-old Kelly Susanne Nickolson and then killed himself Sunday in Kingman. The DPS said the state trooper who pulled over Axtell learned during the traffic stop that Axtell and Nickolson were sought in Colorado on felony warrants alleging drug crimes. The DPS said that as the trooper returned to the pickup, Axtell pulled out a gun and killed Nickolson. The trooper drew his gun and fired while Axtell simultaneously turned his gun on himself and fired. Nickolson's place of resident wasn't available.