Irwin Co. homeowners prepared for more storms after December’s destructive tornado

MYSTIC, Ga. (WALB) - There is extensive damage from December’s severe storm and now, Irwin County residents are trying to prepare for yet another storm.
A daily reminder of such devastation can be seen near Old Whitley Road. Tarp covers many roofs and the inside of homes are nearly destroyed.
“December 17 was an awful day for this neighborhood. A lot of families were devastated and had a heartbreak. It is definitely heartbreaking," Donna Thomas, an Irwin County resident, said.
Like many homes in this area, Thomas’ home has a lot of damage.
She said every day that goes by, repairs are costing more money and her family has anxiety.
“The side of the garage had to be replaced. It damaged the backside of the roof," Thomas said. “Our windows had to be replaced.”
For now, Thomas said they’re doing just fine.
Already dealing with severe damage, Irwin County is now preparing for a threat of another storm on the way Thursday.
Residents said they fear this will likely make matters worse.
“I would just encourage everyone to listen to the news and know when to seek shelter and decide today where would be the safest place for you to take shelter,” Bonnie Simpson, an Irwin County resident, said. “This is real.”
Residents said they are hoping for a weather break, so they can make repairs as necessary and get their lives back to normal.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.