Grady Co. prepared for Thursday’s possible severe weather

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County is no stranger to storms.
With potentially severe weather on the way, first responders said they’re prepared.
And they warn: you should be too.
It was a storm, Grady County EMA Director Richard Phillips said put the city and the community to the test.
Now, he said they’re more prepared than ever to bounce back from severe weather.
Currently, first responders are going over emergency plans, which cover everything from power outages to clearing roads closed by debris.
Phillips said taking a few minutes to make sure you’re ready can make a big difference.
He said the best thing you can do is stay weather aware.
“Stay alert to the weather, and if you happen to spot something, bunker down, get shelter in the best spot in your house and maybe make phone calls and tell everybody a tornado’s been sited. To help warn other folks,” Phillips said.
Phillips recommends stocking up on non-perishable food like peanut butter, canned meats and bottled water. Check your emergency go-bag and pack any medications you may need, important documents and cash. The EMA director also recommends packing enough supplies to last at least 72 hours for any severe weather event.
