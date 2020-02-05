Ga. District 13 Senate race heads to runoff

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - A special election race for a Southwest Georgia Senate district will be heading to a runoff after Tuesday’s votes were counted.
Carden Summers (R), Jim Quinn (R) and Mary Egler (D) were all vying for the Senate District 13 seat left open after the passing of Senator Greg Kirk in December.
On Tuesday, Summers garnered 43.11 percent of the votes while Quinn received 42.18 percent and Egler took 14.71 percent.
With none of the candidates getting 50 percent plus one vote, the race will now head to a runoff between Summers and Quinn.
Senate District 13 represents Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner, Worth and parts of Sumter and Wilcox counties.
All registered voters in those areas will be able to take part in the runoff election on March 3.
