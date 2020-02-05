Former Cairo police chief cause of death determined

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - UPDATE: On Feb. 5, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation ruled that Keith Sandefur’s death was determined to be a suicide.
Officials said Sandefur was killed by a gunshot.
“It caught me by surprise," said Sid Singletary.
Singletary said that he and Keith Sandefur, the former chief of police, went to school together for years.
“I think he was a good chief of police as far as I’m concerned, the years that he served. I think it’s gonna be a pretty big blow to the community," said Singletary.
Sandefur died after being shot, but who was responsible for that shooting has not been made clear.
Aimee Crego lives in Cairo and said it would be nice to have answers.
“Whether he took his own life or whether he was shot, I don’t know. There’s just rumors everywhere so it would be nice to know the truth and the real answer," said Crego.
The sheriff’s office didn’t have any more information on the case as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is handling the investigation into Sandefur’s death.
Many said they’re questioning if Sandefur’s arrest and resignation as the chief earlier this month led to his passing.
Sandefur resigned as the Cairo police chief after he was arrested on theft charges.
“I did wonder if that had anything to do with what happened yesterday, as far as finding out that he had been killed," said Singletary.
Nonetheless, people shared that they believe that no one deserves this fate.
“Prayers for the family. It’s gotta be hard for any family to lose somebody, husband, father, any of that. It’s gotta be tough,” said Crego.
The official manner of death is still being determined, according to the GBI.
The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.
