Flowers Foods: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) _ Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.2 million.
The Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 18 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.
The bakery goods company posted revenue of $917.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $909.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $164.5 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.12 billion.
Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.08 per share.
Flowers Foods shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.73, a climb of 8.5% in the last 12 months.
