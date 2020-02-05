Warm, humid and breezy Today with afternoon showers. Showers transition to rain to the thunderstorms overnight. An isolated storm could turn severe. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Severe threat has been raised to Enhanced for most of South Georgia Thursday. The primary threat will be Damaging Wind Gusts at a 30% chance. There’s a 15% chance of Flash Flooding and 5% chance of a tornado. Rain ends Friday morning and temperatures drop 20 to 30 degrees. The weekend will be mostly sunny and turns seasonable.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.