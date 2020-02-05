Warm, humid and breezy Today with afternoon showers. Showers transition to rain to the thunderstorms overnight. An isolated storm could turn severe. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Severe threat has been raised to Enhanced for most of South Georgia Thursday. The primary threat will be Damaging Wind Gusts at a 30% chance. There’s a 15% chance of Flash Flooding and 5% chance of a tornado. Rain ends Friday morning and temperatures drop 20 to 30 degrees. The weekend will be mostly sunny and turns seasonable.