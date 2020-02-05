Beware of Food Allergies this Valentine’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Food allergy is a serious and potentially life-threatening medical condition affecting 32 million Americans. One in every 13 children has a food allergy—that’s about 2 in every U.S. classroom. And every 3 minutes, a food allergy reaction sends someone to the emergency room.
Food allergy is among the diseases considered to be part of the Atopic March. Also known as the Allergic March, this term refers to the progression of allergic diseases in a person’s life: eczema, food allergy, allergic rhinitis and asthma. Not everyone will follow this progression or experience every condition.
What Causes a Food Allergy?
The job of the body’s immune system is to identify and destroy germs (such as bacteria or viruses) that make you sick. A food allergy happens when your immune system overreacts to a harmless food protein—an allergen.
In the U.S., the eight most common food allergens are milk, egg, peanut, tree nuts, soy, wheat, fish and shellfish.
Family history appears to play a role in whether someone develops a food allergy. If you have other kinds of allergic reactions, like eczema or hay fever, you have a greater risk of food allergy. This is also true of asthma.
Food allergies are not the same as food intolerances, and food allergy symptoms overlap with symptoms of other medical conditions. It is therefore important to have your food allergy confirmed by an appropriate evaluation with an allergist.
For more information on food allergies around Valentine’s Day visit FoodAllergy.org.
Dr. Jack Eades at Southern Allergy & Asthma can help.
Call 912-303-9355 today to schedule and appointment.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.