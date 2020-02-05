Albany town hall addresses sex trafficking, mental health awareness

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sex trafficking and mental health were on the minds of some Albany residents at Tuesday night’s town hall meeting.
Community, religious and government leaders from around the state answered questions on the two topics. They hope people walk away with knowledge and understanding of how to safeguard their community.
There were six guest speakers at the meeting, one of which was Zurifah Muhammad.
“Nobody is gonna help us until we help ourselves. We have to police our own community, we have to say, ‘Okay, these are the signs, get out of my community. Why you in this community with this van?’” said Muhammad.
The town hall meeting was hosted by People United for Change along with the group 10,000 Fearless Men and Women of Albany.
It was the first town hall meeting but organizers hope to host one each month. They also hope government leaders, like the mayor, will attend next.
The meeting was held at 1506 Owen Avenue in Albany.
