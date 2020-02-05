Albany church wins multi-million dollar lawsuit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church just won an almost $2 million lawsuit against an insurance company.
Central Baptist Church suffered hail damage after a storm in 2014.
According to the law firm representing the church, Hudson and King, the insurance company initially paid the church a little more than $1,000 to cover the damages.
The law firm said the insurance company refused to pay more.
The trial was held in the U.S. District Court of Middle Georgia.
After five years, the church was awarded more than $1.75 million.
WALB News 10 reached out to the church. Representatives said they did not want to comment at the moment.
We are working to set up an interview with the law firm to learn more.
